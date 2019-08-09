FAA investigating after Boston MedFlight pilot falls asleep while transporting patient

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a Boston MedFlight pilot fell asleep at the controls while transporting a patient from Martha’s Vineyard to a hospital in Boston, officials said.

The sleeping pilot, who is no longer employed by Boston MedFlight, overflew the designated helipad June 24 before completing the transport without incident, according to the organization.

No one was injured in the incident.

“Our investigation determined that fatigue was a factor and we are now working with a fatigue management consultant and a safety consultant to review our policies and procedures so that this isolated incident does not happen again,” Boston MedFlight said in a statement. “Throughout our 34-year history as a nonprofit organization providing critical care medical transport to over 75,000 patients in need, the safety of our patients and crews has always been our highest priority.”

In a statement, the FAA said, “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident in which a Boston MedFlight pilot allegedly fell asleep at the controls of a helicopter while conducting a flight to a Boston hospital from Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on June 24.”

Phil Greenspun a helicopter flight instructor told 7News he is surprised something like this happened though he suspects the pilot in question became far too reliant on the automated flying system.

“This is a result of these partially automated systems where a pilot can punch on the autopilot and then there is nothing to do for half an hour,” he said. “I think it is happening pretty often for people to kind of, you know, get drowsy and wake themselves up.”

No additional information was immediately released.

