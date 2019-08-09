FAA investigating after Boston MedFlight pilot falls asleep while transporting patient

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a Boston MedFlight pilot fell asleep at the controls while transporting a patient to a local hospital, officials said.

The sleeping pilot, who is no longer employed by Boston MedFlight, overflew the designated helipad in June before completing the transport without incident, according to the organization.

No one was injured in the incident.

“Our investigation determined that fatigue was a factor and we are now working with a fatigue management consultant and a safety consultant to review our policies and procedures so that this isolated incident does not happen again,” Boston MedFlight said in a statement. “Throughout our 34-year history as a nonprofit organization providing critical care medical transport to over 75,000 patients in need, the safety of our patients and crews has always been our highest priority.”

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)