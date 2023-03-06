BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two planes made contact on the tarmac at Logan Airport Monday morning.

The FAA says the incident happened outside Terminal B just before 8:30 a.m. when the wing of United flight 515 leaving for Newark International Airport pushing back from its gate made contact with the tail of United flight 267 parked at the neighboring gate.

The planes were pulled apart so mechanics could be able to begin assess the damage left behind.

United flight 515 returned to the gate and passengers on both planes were rebooked on other flights scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Passengers say the whole incident was a little jarring.

“It was just a pretty big shake,” said passenger Martin Neusch. “While we were on the plane, it just clipped the wings, so the two wings clipped each other on the plane.”

United officials say no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

