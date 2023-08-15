BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Monday after a close call involving two planes at Logan Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration in a statement said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. At the time, the FAA said, an air traffic controller told an American Airlines pilot to cancel a takeoff because a Spirit Airlines flight was close to a line on the runway where planes are supposed to stop.

The FAA said the controller made the decision “out of an abundance of caution” and said an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

American Airlines in a separate statement said its flight was scheduled to travel from Boston to Chicago and returned to its gate after its takeoff clearance was canceled.

American Airlines said the flight later took off around 2:30 p.m.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we apologize for the delay in our customer’s travel plans,” American Airlines said.

