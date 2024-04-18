WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two planes nearly collided at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday morning, one of which was bound for Boston, officials said.

An air traffic controller instructed Southwest Airlines Flight 2937 to cross Runway 4 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport while JetBlue Flight 1554 was starting its takeoff roll on the same runway about 7:40 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and the incident is being investigated by the FAA>

In a statement, JetBlue said, “JetBlue flight 1554 with service from Washington, DC (DCA) to Boston (BOS) aborted take-off due to another aircraft attempting to cross the runway. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft was inspected before ultimately taking off for Boston. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will work closely with federal officials as this event is fully investigated.”

