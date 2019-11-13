FAA investigating report of laser shining on 2 planes near Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation after receiving a report of a green laser shining on two planes about 3 miles north of Bedford, Wednesday night.

The laser illuminated a Spirit Airlines Flight #708 that took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport around 6:30 p.m. and then a JetBlue Airways Flight #334 that took off from San Francisco International Airport around 7:30 p.m.

The flights landed safely at Logan, which was their final destination.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA notified the Massachusetts State Police and an investigation is underway.

