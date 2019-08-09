BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation after receiving a report of a green laser shining on two planes 20 miles southeast of Boston Logan International Airport late Thursday night.

The laser illuminated a JetBlue Airbus A320 that took off from San Juan, Puerto Rico at 11:10 p.m. and then a NetJets Cessna C68A that took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at 11:15 p.m., according to the FAA.

The flights landed safely at Logan, which was their final destination.

No injuries were reported.

