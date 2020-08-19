FAA investigating report of laser shining on American Airlines flight approaching Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after receiving a report of a green laser shining on an inbound flight to Logan International Airport Wednesday night.

The laser illuminated American Airlines flight #2140 around 8:30 p.m. as it flew 10 miles northeast of the airport, according to a statement released by an FAA spokesperson.

The Airbus A319 landed safely at Logan.

No injuries were reported.

State police have been notified.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)