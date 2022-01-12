BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after receiving a report of a laser shining on an inbound flight to Logan International Airport Wednesday night.

The laser illuminated the Embraer E75 regional jet around 8:10 p.m. while it was just about three miles east of the airport, according to a statement released by an FAA spokesperson.

The incident was reported to local law enforcement.

