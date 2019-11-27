FAA investigating report of laser shining on Southwest flight approaching Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation after receiving a report of a green laser shining on an inbound flight to Logan International Airport Wednesday night ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The laser illuminated a Southwest Airlines flight #468 around 8:45 p.m. as it began its descent into the airport, according to a statement released by the airline.

The Boeing 737 was 16 miles northeast of the airport at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

The flights landed safely at Logan, which was its final destination.

No injuries were reported.

