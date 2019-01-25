FAA: Major airports delayed due to staffing shortage

(WHDH/CNN) — Air traffic has been delayed at several major airports in the United States due to staffing issues.

The impacted airport hubs include LaGuardia Airport in New York, Philadelphia International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues at a Federal Aviation Administration regional air traffic control center, according to the FAA status website.

The strain of the 34-day partial government shutdown has weighed on the nation’s air-travel system, both the federal workers who make it go and the airlines that depend on them.

Air traffic controllers and airport security agents have been working without pay. They are slated to miss a second biweekly paycheck on Friday.

