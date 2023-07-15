WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed while landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Saturday afternoon, the FAA said in statement.

The Piper-46 crashed around 3:15 p.m.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

