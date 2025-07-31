BOSTON (WHDH) - A facade collapse at a building in Roslindale on Wednesday night left a pile of bricks scattered across a sidewalk outside a barber shop.

Area residents who came out to see the damage, which occurred outside Felix Barber Shop on Poplar Street, said they were shocked that no one was walking by when the bricks came tumbling down.

The sidewalk was taped off while officials worked to identify what caused the collapse.

Inspectors who responded to the scene said more of the facade that’s still on the building is at risk of collapsing.

No additional information was immediately available.

