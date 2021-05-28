BOSTON (WHDH) - Bricks came crashing to the ground when the façade of a building collapsed in Boston early Friday morning.

The façade collapse occurrred on Rhoades Street near the police station.

Officers responded to the scene and the area was taped off as a safety precaution.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)