BOSTON (WHDH) - Bricks came crashing to the ground when the façade of a building collapsed in Boston early Friday morning.

The façade collapse occurrred on Rhoades Street near the police station.

Officers responded to the scene and the area was taped off as a safety precaution.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox