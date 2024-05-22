BOSTON (WHDH) - The brick facade of a building in Roxbury collapsed onto the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

The facade collapsed near the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and Hampden Street. The Boston Fire Department and Boston Inspectional Services were on the scene.

SKY7-HD spotted the mound of hundreds of bricks piled on the sidewalk next to the affected building.

No other information was immediately available.

