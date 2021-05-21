Face Mask Face Off: Grandmother arrested after violating mask mandate at NH school board meeting

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A grandmother was arrested on Thursday after refusing to follow the mask mandate at a school board meeting in Plaistow, New Hampshire, officials said.

Plaistow police responding to a Timberlane Regional School District meeting found several unmasked individuals demanding that children be allowed to take off their masks in school. There is a sign posted at the front of the building stating face masks are required.

Kathleen Bossi, 57,was arrested and charged her with disorderly conduct after entering the auditorium where the meeting was being held without wearing a mask.

“I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for me to give up the premise that masks don’t work by wearing a mask. I think I lose the argument when I do that,” said New Hampshire resident David Kiley, who was denied entry to the school board meeting for not wearing mask.

The meeting was cancelled before it began and was instead conducted remotely, where masks were not mandatory.

“It was pretty amazing to just go and try to exercise your First Amendment right to assemble and address your grievances that this is what we’re dealing with now,” Kiley said.

The school’s mask mandate remains in place as of Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)