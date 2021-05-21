Face mask face-off: Grandmother arrested for refusing to wear mask at NH school board meeting

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A grandmother was arrested in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Thursday after refusing to wear a mask at a school board meeting, officials said.

Plaistow police responding to a Timberlane Regional School District meeting found several unmasked individuals demanding that children be allowed to take off their masks in school. There is a sign posted at the front of the building stating face masks are required.

Kathleen Bossi, 57, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after entering the auditorium where the meeting was being held without wearing a mask.

“I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for me to give up the premise that masks don’t work by wearing a mask. I think I lose the argument when I do that,” said New Hampshire resident David Kiley, who was denied entry to the school board meeting for not wearing a mask.

The meeting was canceled before it began and was instead conducted remotely, where masks were not mandatory.

“It was pretty amazing to just go and try to exercise your First Amendment right to assemble and address your grievances that this is what we’re dealing with now,” Kiley said.

The school’s mask rule remains in place for students and staff but they say it does not apply for parents.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)