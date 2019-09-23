Face transplant recipient’s donor face now failing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New England woman who underwent a face transplant in 2013 is now dealing with a serious setback.

Carmen Blandin Tarleton, suffered serious injury after her estranged husband broke into her rural Vermont home, beat her with a baseball bat, and doused her with industrial-strength lye.

Six years later, Tarleton underwent a face transplant but now, doctors are saying she may need a second one.

According to her doctors, her body is rejecting the face causing some of the tissue to die.

“The clinical team remains focused on maintaining Carmen’s quality of life,” a spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s Hospital said in a statement. “The team is grateful for Carmen’s partnership and for her commitment to the face transplant program.”

Tarleton is a musician, author and public speaker.

