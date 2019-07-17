(WHDH) — An app that makes people look older is taking the internet by storm.

The FaceApp allows users to upload pictures of themselves to see how they would look if they were older or younger.

The Boston Celtics went along with the trend, using the app to show what Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might look like years in the future.

7News anchors Kris Anderson and Madeline Hunt also joined in on the fun.

The FaceApp launched a couple years ago.

