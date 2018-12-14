Facebook apologizes for bug that exposed up to 6.8 million users’ photos to apps

(WHDH) — Facebook is warning its users after a system bug gave third-party apps permission to access the photos of 6.8 million users — including photos that they uploaded to the social media platform but decided not to share.

In a blog post Friday, Facebook says its internal team discovered “a photo API bug that may have affected people who used Facebook Login and granted permission to third-party apps to access their photos.”

The company said it has fixed the issue but noted that “because of this bug, some third-party apps may have had access to a broader set of photos than usual for 12 days between September 13 to September 25, 2018.”

Facebook says the issue may have affected up to 6.8 million users and up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers.

In a statement, the company said, “We’re sorry this happened. Early next week we will be rolling out tools for app developers that will allow them to determine which people using their app might be impacted by this bug. We will be working with those developers to delete the photos from impacted users. We will also notify the people potentially impacted by this bug via an alert on Facebook.”

Facebook is recommending people log into any apps with which they have shared their Facebook photos to check which photos they have access to.

