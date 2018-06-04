(WHDH) — Facebook is defending its practice of sharing user data with tablet-makers and smartphone companies.

The social media giant released a blog post Sunday following an investigation by the New York Times that reported Facebook data-sharing deals with Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and others.

These agreements allow device-makers access to users’ background information like educational history, religion and work status.

Facebook officials said the partnerships allowed the companies to build Facebook versions on their products.

The social media company drew criticism earlier this year when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica gained improper access to data from tens of millions of users.

