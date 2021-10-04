(WHDH) — Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are reportedly dealing with an outage.

Downdetector, which tracks real-time outage information, reported around 11:45 p.m. that all applications were experiencing problems.

People attempting to get on the apps are met with an error message.

Facebook owns Instagram and Whatsapp.

No additional information has been released.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

