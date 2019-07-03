Facebook issues apology as it works to fix glitches

MENLO, Calif. (WHDH) — Social media giant Facebook is working to fix issues that have left some users unable to upload or send images.

In a post on Twitter, Facebook said it’s “aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps.”

The message continued, “We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

