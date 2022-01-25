MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook’s parent company Meta says it has created what it believes is among the fastest artificial intelligence supercomputers running today.

It hopes it will help lay the groundwork for its building of the metaverse, a virtual reality construct intended to supplant the internet as we know it today.

The company says it believes the computer will be the fastest in the world once it is fully built in mid-2022.

Supercomputers are extremely fast and powerful machines built to do complex calculations.

Meta did not disclose where the computer is located or how much it is costing to build.

