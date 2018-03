If you’re looking for work you can now turn to Facebook.

The social media giant is releasing a new tool that lets businesses post job openings.

Job seekers can also search for new opportunities.

Facebook officials say the feature is aimed at helping small and mid-sized businesses find the right people to hire.

