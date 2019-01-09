Facebook shows off its new home in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Facebook has a new home in Cambridge.

The tech giant expanded its footprint in the Boston area, moving into a new building in Kendall Square with 130,000 square feet of office space.

“We’re over 200 people now, and what this space really represents to us is that opportunity to invest in our growth here,” said Founding Engineer Ryan Mack.

Facebook plans to triple its workforce and has room to house more than 600 employees.

“This area has so much awesome talent, so there’s the academic institutions, there’s the start-ups, there’s other companies around,” said Lead Engineer Laney Zamore.

When the engineers are away from their desks, they have plenty of space to unwind. A cafeteria serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and there’s bar for happy hour.

Employees can walk into the library, open up a bookshelf, and find a quiet room to take a nap.

“One of the coolest things to me is a lot of these ideas came from employee ideas,” Zamore said.

There are also rooms available for them to jam out as loud as they want.

“The music room is something that an employee suggested we have, a sound-proof room so they could practice their jams, so a lot of it is just reflecting people who actually work here,” said Zamore.

Local art can be found on all three floors, honoring the Boston area where the company’s founder turned an idea into a social media empire.

“It’s cool. Just the full circle aspect of the story. And yeah being able to look out the window and pretty much see Harvard from here,” Zamore said.

