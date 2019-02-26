(WHDH) — Facebook is taking steps to make sure misinformation about vaccines isn’t spread on its platform.

The social media site will take several different approaches to limit information presented by anti-vax groups, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

The groups will reportedly not be taken down but they will not show up as recommendations from Facebook.

Posts with misinformation about vaccines will also appear further down news feeds.

Public health experts have pointed to social media as a factor in spreading false information about the safety of vaccinations.

