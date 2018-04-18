More trouble for Facebook, this time in the form of a lawsuit over facial recognition software that scans user photos and suggests tagging friends.

The plaintiffs, a group of Facebook users in Illinois, said Facebook collects and stores users’ biometric data as a part of a “face template” without prior notice or consent.

A United States district ruled that the claims are substantial enough to move forward in court.

A Facebook spokesperson said the case has no merit and the company is reviewing the ruling.

This is the latest blow to the company amid growing concerns about privacy.

It comes after the recent revelation that a data firm tied to the Donald Trump campaign improperly accessed user data in a voter targeting operation.

