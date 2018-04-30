(WHDH) — Facebook and FedEx are warning users about fake posts appearing on the social media site that promise big cash prizes.

When a user responds to a post on Facebook Messenger that claims they won a lot of money, a person who states that they work for FedEx asks for a processing fee that can be hundreds of dollars.

FedEx does not send messages or emails asking customers for money, the company said.

They also encourage people to be weary of claims online that they won a large sum of money.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)