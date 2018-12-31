(WHDH) — Do you think you have the world’s most amazing dog? Facebook Watch is giving pup owners the opportunity to win $100,000 by showing off their adorable pets.

To submit your dog into the competition, open the Facebook mobile app, search “World’s Most Amazing Dog,” and click “Audition Now.” From there, people can record a short video of their pet or upload an existing video from their camera roll.

Facebook users can also upload a video to their timeline and use the hashtag #mostamazingdog to enter.

Up to 10 submissions will be accepted per person.

The pooch with the most votes will take home $100,000.

Facebook will also donate $1 to a participating charity, such as the ASPCA, with each submission.

