(AP) — Facebook says it’s working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people.

Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s head of health, said in a post that the social media platform’s third-party fact-checkers are reviewing content and debunking false claims related to the coronavirus. Facebook is also removing content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by global health organizations and local health authorities, particularly focusing on claims designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions.

Jin said Facebook is coordinating with health organizations to make accurate information about the virus easier for its users to find. People will be able to get relevant and up-to-date information through messages on top of Facebook’s News Feed.

