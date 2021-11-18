FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts mayor set to report to federal prison for extorting recreational marijuana businesses is hoping to enjoy one last holiday season as a free man.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has requested to move the date he must surrender to federal officials for at least a month, from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3, the Fall River Herald News reports.

That would take the once-rising political star through his 30th birthday and the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Correia says he wants to help his wife’s family run their restaurant businesses in Fall River during the busy holiday season.

The newspapers reports Correia has been managing the Towne House, which also includes a steakhouse, function hall, cigar club and wine bar.

Prosecutors have opposed the delay. Correia previously requested his prison term be delayed indefinitely, pending his appeal. That request also remains pending before U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison. He was convicted in May on 11 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River. Ten other fraud convictions were tossed out during sentencing.

Correia, who was first elected at age 23 as the city’s youngest mayor, maintains his innocence.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)