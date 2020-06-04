NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The faculty at New Bedford’s Roosevelt Middle School put together an epic lip sync montage to encourage their students to end a tough school year on a positive note.

Staff members recorded themselves lip syncing to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” as part of the school’s talent show finale.

Students have been out of the classroom for months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to switch to remote learning.

Those who put the video together wrote that they hope this serves as a message of hope.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)