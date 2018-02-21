Failed motor on Red Line train breaks windows, fills station with smoke

BOSTON (WHDH) - A failed train motor is causing severe delays Wednesday morning on the Red Line, according to the MBTA.

The motor on the last car of a six-car northbound train failed, creating smoky conditions at Andrew Square station.

One passenger says a window on the train broke, sending shards of glass all over and passengers scrambling for safety.

“The back car bounced up in the air and the windshield windows broke out, there were a couple more bounces and it started a fire,” John Orrison said.

Orrison said riders on the train wanted to get off.

“People got up and said lets go to the other end of the car. People ran to the front of the train,” Orrison said.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between the JFK/UMass and Broadway Station.

Lengthy delays are expected. No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the failure and evaluating the track infrastructure. The train has since been taken out of service.

Images showed dozens of commuters stranded and waiting for shuttles at the UMass station.

“There was no communication in the train in terms of talking to passengers and saying what to do. The passengers got off the trains themselves and they were not told to get off the train. The driver was confused walking back and forth on the platform,” Orrison said.

