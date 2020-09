FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials closed several beaches in Fairhaven after a shark sighting Saturday, police said.

The Hacker Street, Fort Phoenix, Sconticut Neck and West Island beaches were closed after a shark sighting off Hacker Street Beach at 1 p.m.

All beachfront and waterfront residents were advised to remain out of the water until further notice.

