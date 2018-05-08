FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fairhaven community is looking to rebuild a 68-year-old athletic club that went up in flames over the weekend.

An electrical issue in the attic of the Livesey Memorial Club on Hopkins Street sparked the fire, John Roderiques, the president of the club, said.

Adam Roderiques created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the non-profit establishment.

“They have numerous members who devote countless hours of volunteer work to keep youth sports strong in Fairhaven and to make sure every child has a chance to to (sic) follow their sports dreams,” Adam Roderiques wrote.

Almost $1,500 have been raised as of Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)