FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Fairhaven man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pickup truck and a moped over the weekend.

Ryan Almeida had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and was expected to be released on $25,000 cash bail.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office in a statement said the crash happened Saturday night on Main Street near the Riverside Cemetery in Fairhaven.

Speaking in court, Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas said witnesses reported seeing a black pickup truck and a moped engaged in what appeared to be a road rage incident shortly before the crash. Eonas said witnesses saw the truck and the moped at times driving on the wrong side of the road. Eonas said Almeida was allegedly behind the wheel of the truck.

“Ultimately, although not observed by any of the witnesses, a collision occurred between the the defendant’s passenger-side side-view mirror and, in all likelihood, the head of Mr. Alvarez,” Eonas said.

Eonas said the crash caused significant damage to the moped and caused “catastrophic injuries” to 29-year-old Alexis Alvarez of Brockton.

Alvarez was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As their investigation continued, Eonas said police used witness statements and a traffic camera to track down Almeida’s truck. Eonas said authorities found the truck parked in a driveway with its license plates missing and damage consistent with having struck the moped.

Eonas said the prosecution and Almeida’s attorney reached an agreement under which bail would be set at $25,000. Once he posted bail, Almeida would be required to immediately report to the Fairhaven Police Department for booking. Almeida would then remain free on bail as long as he abides by a series of conditions.

Almeida’s defense attorney said his client is a single father who owns a contracting business. He said Almeida contacted him immediately after Saturday’s incident and said he had been in communication with a state police investigator in the days since.

Almeida’s attorney walked his client into court on Tuesday and argued Almeida is not a flight risk.

While Eonas said both Almeida’s license plates were missing, Almeida’s attorney said only one plate was missing.

A judge in Almeida’s case accepted most of the agreed upon deal between Almeida’s attorney and the prosecution and set bail at $25,000.

Almeida’s attorney said his client had the money ready to post bail.

Almeida has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing substantial injury. He is due back in court next month.

