FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Ryan Almeida, 35, of Fairhaven, was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the town on Saturday.

Officers responded to a reported crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a moped around 7 p.m. in the area of Riverside Cemetery near the Route 195 overpass.

Upon arrival determined the moped rider, Alexis Alvarez, 29, of Brockton, was seriously injured, according to Fairhaven Police Lt. Kevin Kobza. Alvarez was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Almeida is facing charges of leaving the scene – death resulting, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – substantial injury.

He is set to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Tuesday.

