Fairhaven man arrested on rape, kidnapping, strangulation charges

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after police say he kept a woman hostage and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over two days.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Taber Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday spoke with a woman who said she had been held against her will in a tent in a wooded area on Tin Can Island near Riverside Cemetery, according to Fairhaven police.

The woman said her alleged attacker, Adam Furtado, 29, whose last known address was in Fairhaven, stole her belongings and clothing so that she wouldn’t be able to leave.

After the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, police located Furtado as he was meeting a taxi in Riverside Cemetery and found him to be in possession of some of the victim’s belongings, police said.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in New Bedford District Court on charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, kidnapping, intimidating a witness, unarmed robbery, and aggravated rape.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)