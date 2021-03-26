FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man won a jackpot prize worth more than $10 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing.

Steven Pereira purchased the ticket at 7-Eleven on Huttleston Avenue and was given the Quic Pic numbers of 2-16-23-27-31-45, matching the six numbers selected in Saturday’s drawing.

He won $10.04 million, making it the largest jackpot won in the Megabucks Doubler game since March 11, 2017, when an $11.34 million jackpot was won on a single ticket sold in Clinton.

Pereira chose the cash option of his prize and receive a one-time payment of $8.4 million before taxes.

Pereira says he plans on paying off his mortgage and helping out his children with his winnings.

The store will receive a $25,000 bonus for its sale of the jackpot-winning ticket.

Megabucks Doubler drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday evening.

Tickets are $1.

