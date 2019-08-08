Fairhaven police ask for help in search for missing man

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fairhaven Police Department is asking for help as they search for a missing man.

Thomas Gonsalves, 44, has not contacted his work or family since Sunday and may be operating a gray 2007 Toyota Tacoma with a license plate: 2KD789.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairhaven police.

In a post, police wrote, “Thomas, there are several people worried about you, please let us know you’re okay!”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)