Fairhaven police: Hit-and-run suspect tried to run down witness while fleeing scene of crash

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fairhaven have arrested a man who they say tried to run over a witness while fleeing the scene of a crash over the weekend.

Raymond Pires, 51, was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding around 2 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Weeden Road and Babbitt Street learned that the driver had sped away from the scene after hitting two vehicles, according to police. While fleeing, he allegedly swerved his car at a witness who was trying to prevent him from leaving the scene and went up on a nearby lawn.

After driving through the neighborhood, Pires ended up back at the crash scene, where a group of bystanders who were working on a nearby construction site stopped him and detained him until officers arrived, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Pires was arraigned Monday in Third District Court in New Bedford.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)