Fairhaven police seek help in search for missing nonverbal man with autism

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fairhaven are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing nonverbal man with autism.

Kenneth Parks, 72, was last seen in the area of Cushman Park on Wednesday around 1:25 p.m., according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

Parks was said to be walking with a group of people in the park when he got separated from them.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and about 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and grey sweatpants.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit is assisting local police.

Anyone with information on Parks’ whereabouts is urged to contact Fairhaven police at 508-997-7421.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)