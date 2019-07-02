Fairhaven police seek help in search for missing woman

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fairhaven police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 27-year-old woman.

The woman, identified only as Amanda, was last seen turning onto Coggeshall Street in her red 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Fairhaven police.

She had previously been at Paul’s Sports Corner in Fairhaven.

Her home is only a short distance away from Coggeshall Street and her cellphone is off, which has her family worried, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairhaven police.

