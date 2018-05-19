Fairmont-Copley Hotel raises toast to Harry and Meghan at watch party

BOSTON (WHDH) — People all around the world gathered to watch the royal wedding on Saturday and in Boston, dozens toasted the new couple at a party held at the Fairmont-Copley Hotel.

Fans of the royal family put on their fancy dresses and fascinators and watched the wedding in the hotel’s ballroom. The hotel decorated with British flags and a red carpet and even had cardboard cutouts of the happy couple and Queen Elizabeth II.

“I always loved the royal weddings and I just wanted to see Meghan’s dress,” said Lyndsey Bjork. “I loved it. It was classic, clean and elegant.”

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left St. George’s Chapel and took their carriage ride around Windsor, there was a champagne toast using the official champagne of the royal family.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)