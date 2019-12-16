BOSTON (WHDH) - The canine ambassador for the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston retired in style.

Carly Copley, who has served as the hotel’s ambassador for six years, officially retired Sunday on her ninth birthday.

The Plaza threw a retirement/birthday “pawty” for Carly, where she enjoyed a dog-friendly cake from Polkadog Bakery and played with her “fur friends.”

In attendance was the hotel’s new canine ambassador, Cori Copley, who was adopted from the Guide Dog Foundation in October.

The Plaza says Cori has “big paws” to fill following the lead of Carly and the legendary Catie Copley, the hotel’s first-ever canine ambassador.

Cori will get to go on walks with guests, stop by meetings and watch everyone check in and out from her lobby dog bed.

Carly is already enjoying her time off with her caretaker, doorman Michael Eades and his family, by getting in plenty of naps and TLC.

