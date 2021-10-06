BOSTON (WHDH) - Fairmount commuter rail trains are experiencing delays on Wednesday morning due to a rail defect.
The delays are up to 20 minutes in both directions, according to the MBTA.
Individuals alerts are being sent as necessary.
No additional information has been released.
