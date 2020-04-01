‘Faith in humanity’: Boston police officer buys groceries for mother, 3 children

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a woman in need.

Officer Ben Peguero happened upon Jennifer Valesquez distraught on the sidewalk outside the Star Market near the Prudential Center so he decided to see what was wrong.

“I thought I was in trouble,” Valesquez said. “I thought he wanted me to get off the property maybe he heard me cough or something.”

She told him that after picking up a cart full of groceries for her three young girls, her EBT card was declined.

“I felt bad,” so Peguero said, “let’s go in and grab some things.”

“I was like at this point what else am I going to do,” Valesquez said. “Like I don’t know how to break the news to my kids yet.”

So she began grabbing a few essentials for her girls but she was shocked when the officer told the cashier to ring up the full amount.

“I heard him tell the cashiers just put everything back in the bags,” she recalled. “I’m like wait what it’s too much money. So I cried again like, who does this?”

The act of kindness stunned the single mother of three and put smiles on the faces of her three daughters grateful to have a house full of groceries.

“She got so excited and she asked for a hug. And with everything going around this time, it was like; you know I was a little hesitant to do but I thought it was necessary to do so I said yeah and we hugged,” Peguero said.

Valesquez said generosity goes a long way in providing a little comfort during these uncertain times.

“It gives you faith in humanity,” she said.

