Faith leaders pray for racial justice in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens gathered with Boston faith leaders to pray for racial justice at Franklin Park Sunday.

As people across the country continue to protest the deaths of black people in police custody, speakers said residents should come together to fight racist violence.

“We believe in being ecumenical in our approach because violence, racism, hate, anger, all those things, they don’t have a denomination,” said Bishop William Dickerson ll of Greater Love Tabernacle.

“We want to encourage you today to physically distance, but be socially and spiritually engaged,” said Pastor Reggie Smalls of Bethel Pentecostal Church

Cardinal Sean O’Malley said everyone needs to work to address injustice the black community faces.

“We want to pledge ourselves to the cause of racial justice in our country and invite fathers and mothers to teach their children that racism is a sin and that we are all brothers and sisters,” O’Malley said.

