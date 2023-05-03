DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A marijuana mix-up has impacted a woman in Dorchester as well as would-be customers, as the woman says people have been showing up at her door looking for marijuana they purchased through what they thought was a marijuana dispensary.

7NEWS spoke with Denise, who said she initially thought people just had the wrong address. Then, she said the people knocking on her door showed her what was popping up online when they searched for “cannabis delivery Boston.”

Her address matched the listed address for “Starlight Greens – Delivery Dispensary.”

Denise said she contacted Google, the Attorney General’s office, and police.

“I’m a nearly 70-year-old woman who has read AARP about the scams being pulled on older adult Americans and I think we’re not the only ones being scammed,” she said.

She said the search result for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary also had a website. The site didn’t list an address or number to call. But people could buy and pay online for different marijuana products.

One person who knocked on Denise’s door said he was trying to pick up his purchase after he paid around $150.

“This is a very realistic looking site except for when you pull up to my house and see that it’s my house, not a dispensary,” Denise said.

Speaking this week, Denise said that, while the door knocks at different hours were alarming, her biggest concern was for the safety of her family.

“I don’t feel safe,” she said. “I don’t feel that people [who] come to this house and see that it’s not a dispensary aren’t going to be angry or think that it is a dispensary…”

The website for Starlight Greens had been taken down as of Wednesday night.

After this incident, Denise said she wants to get the word out about scams like this.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)